Elgin Postmaster Sandy Zabka to retire this Friday

She began her career as a Postmaster Relief in Petersburg at the age of 34, after working several years alongside her husband at the Zabka Service Station as well as running her own daycare. Smiling, she admitted, “I was a daycare babysitter for about ten years while my kids were little before they went to school and, looking back, sometimes the babysitting was more stressful of a job.” That may be one of the reasons Sandy Zabka decided to make a career out of her postal work.

After her first five years working at the Petersburg post office, Sandy spent seven years in Neligh as a postal clerk, five years in Oakdale as a postmaster, and six years in Meadow Grove before finally making her way to Elgin. Turn to this week’s Elgin Review to read the complete story.