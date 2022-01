State-of-the-art fiber optic internet service is coming to Elgin and Oakdale.

Promises like that have been bantied about in years past. This time is different.

Klint Arnold, owner of Stealth Broadband (SB), told the Antelope County Board of Commissioners last week that the company was one of 60 to be awarded grants to develop a fiber-optic service to rural areas underserved. To read the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.