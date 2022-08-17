Elgin FFA members to compete in 2022 National FFA Agriscience Fair

More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis to determine what FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2022 National FFA Agriscience Fair.

Kyndal Busteed and Kayton Zwingman of the Elgin FFA chapter have been named as national finalists this year in the Social Systems category of the competition.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a key competition that is part of the annual National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 26 – 29, 2022 in Indianapolis.

To qualify, FFA members working as individuals or teams in grades seven through 12 are required to conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture or food science industries and win their state’s FFA agriscience fair.

Individuals or teams compete in one of six categories – animal systems; environmental services/natural resource systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social science – in six divisions – individuals in grades 7-8, teams grades 7-8, individuals grades 9-10,teams grades 9-10, individuals in grades 11-12, and teams grades 11-12.

First-place winners in each state have qualified for the national pre-qualifying judging.

The panel of judges reviewed entries and selected a maximum of 12 in each category and division to move on to the national competition.