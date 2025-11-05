Elgin FFA members earn honors at national convention

Kierstyn Eisenhauer and Samuel Hemenway represented the Elgin FFA chapter in Indianapolis last week at the 98th National FFA Convention.

Kierstyn was able to take part in her award ceremony on stage in Lucas Oil Stadium, earning ninth overall in her agriscience division. She is the daughter of Randy and Krista Eisenhauer, and a junior at Elgin Public School (EPS).

Samuel, a 2024 graduate of EPS, made the trip out with his parents, Ed & Anne Hemenway, to receive his American FFA Degree. He was one of 162 Nebraska FFA members to receive this degree.

Although not able to make the trip to Indianapolis, Aubrie Parks and Brooke Kinney were recognized, placing ninth overall in their Agriscience Division.

Gage Thiessen and Nick Anderson were also Elgin FFA recipients of the American FFA degree, according to FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz.