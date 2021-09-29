Elgin FFA excels at range judging at District x

The FFA members continue to be busy traveling to range judging events.

Last Wednesday, Sept. 22, they traveled South of Atkinson to compete in the District X North contest.

Elgin had the Champion Jr. Team – Baylee Busteed, Nick Anderson, Callie Heithoff and Sam Hemenway. Baylee was third overall, Nick was fourth, Sam was fifth and Callie was 12th. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.