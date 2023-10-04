Elgin FFA competes well at State Range Judging

The Nebraska State Range Judging competition was held Wednesday, September 27 near Beatrice.

FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz said 187 juniors and seniors (senior division), along with 216 sophomores and freshmen (junior division) from across the state competed in the competition. Elgin’s top score came from Isaac Hemenway. As a sophomore in the junior division, he placed 8th overall and he and his teammates; Kayton Zwingman, Haley Parks, and Grady Drueke placed 8th overall as a team among nearly 50 other teams! In the senior division, Samuel Hemenway was the high scorer. He placed in the top 25% with a 27th-place finish. His teammates; Baylee Busteed, Callie Heithoff, and Taylor Beckman were the 11th-place team out of 39. Great job to all the FFA kids on a great range judging season!