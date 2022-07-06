ECC looking to replace aged welcome signs

They are the first things people see and associate with Elgin when they come into our community.

Elgin Community Club signs

Elgin’s ‘welcome signs’ have stood for many years, stating the belief that some communities may be bigger, some smaller, but none better.

Meeting last week, the Elgin Community Club (ECC) decided to move forward with a plan to replace the signs which have fallen into disrepair due to time and weather. Their goal is to work with the City of Elgin to ask the community for donations to support the project.

Also, ECC members supported the idea of having a contest open to all to come up with a new slogan for our community.

More details will be coming out in the coming weeks.

In another development from the meeting, the ECC will consider all options for the annual Vetch Days celebration. For complete details turn to this week’s Elgin Review.