Elgin Clean Up Day to be held on April 29

Elgin residents should begin preparations to haul away unwanted items. Cleanup Day will be held next Thursday, April 29.

Two large dumpsters will again be placed on the lot directly north of Elgin Livestock where persons can, on that day, drive up and unload items they no longer want or need.

The dumpsters will be there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The company providing the dumpsters will pick them up after 5 p.m. the very same day.

Items which should NOT be placed in the dumpsters are tires, gasoline, oil, fertilizer, yard waste, tree branches and old batteries.

It will be the responsibility of the property owner to haul the items to the dumpster.

There will be NO curbside pickup.