Elgin City Council Proceedings, 2/5/2024

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

February 5, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, February 4, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

January regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 101.51; Great Plains Communications, se, 85.84; APPEARA, su, 58.38; The Elgin Review, print, 44.84; Brenda Reikofski, se, 150.00; International Institute of Municipal Clerks, dues, 185.00; Applied Connective Technologies, su, 2173.38; Google, su, 12.00; NE UC Fund, ins, 14.48; Black Hills Energy, se, 214.25; Prudential, retirement, 395.57; American Funds, retirement, 199.12; US Treasury, tax, 3577.08; Payroll, 3918.55; Transfers: 10000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 6139.96

STREET: ERPPD, se, 960.03; Verizonwireless, su, 75.33; Elgin One Stop, fuel & su, 936.29; Hometown Station, fuel, 197.79; MacQueen Equipment, su, 27.67; H&L Asphalt, su, 1375.00; Brian Beckman Construction, rpr, 175.00; Beckman Lumber Inc, su, 977.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 2800.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 131.00; Payroll, 3000.07

WATER: ERPPD, se, 863.23; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.16; Verizonwireless, su, 75.32; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; One Call Concepts, se, 1.18; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 51.16; US Post Office, postage, 99.40; Antelope Co Clerk, se, 10.00; Payroll, 6000.11

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 898.05; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.07; One Call Concepts, se, 1.18; Midwest Laboratories, se, 360.32; League of NE Municipalities, training, 135.00; Bradley Bode, travel, 225.53; Holiday Inn; Kearney, travel, 235.90; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 37.62; Payroll, 2280.24

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 177.41; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.26; APPEARA, su, 58.38; Elgin One Stop, su, 23.97; FYR; TEK, se, 555.23; Black Hills Energy, se, 614.15

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00; J.P. Cooke Co, su, 77.47

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6391.25; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 66.13; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 8.89; Black Hills Energy, se, 39.35; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 88.25; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 55.96; Payroll, 719.81

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 61.85; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.27; Black Hills Energy, se, 154.70; Payroll, 1258.68

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Vicki Miller, su, 28.94; Cardiac Direct, su, 2999.00; Ken & Joyce Reestman, misc, 200.00; Jenni Breuer, misc, 200.00; Emergency Medical Products, su, 28.70

$10,000.00 in sales tax to be donated to the Elgin Community Club to help support their activities for the community

Wireless siren controller for $4,400.00 from Platte Valley Communications and, if necessary, an additional $2,500.00 for a base station if it doesn’t reach from Neligh to Elgin

Pay the first pay app to Rutjens Construction in the amount of $206,590.80 for the water meter replacement project

Transfer $75,000.00 from sales tax funds to the water fund for the water meter replacement project

Use 2023’s first quarter usage and carry over sewer amount from 2023 when calculating first quarter bill for 2024

Sign agreement with Advanced Consulting Engineering Services for engineering fees of $35,000.00 for a new well

Sign agreement with Advanced Consulting Engineering Services for engineering fees of $5,500.00 for storm sewer improvements along Highway 14

Send for bids for one tanker (7,000 gallons) of armor coat oil to be opened at the March meeting

Kyle Childers to the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department

Advertise for pool and summer maintenance positions

Enter into closed session at 8:46 p.m.

Reconvene in public session at 8:55 p.m.

Quote from Beam for $50,000.00 group life insurance policy

The following agenda items were discussed:

Update on water meter installation project

Sewer plant repairs

Proposal from Complete Pest Elimination for mosquito spraying

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, March 4, 2024

Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:11 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: February 14, 2024

