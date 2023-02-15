Elgin City Council okays pest control

No more mosquitoes.

That’s the plan for the summer months here in Elgin.

At last week’s meeting of the Elgin City Council they approved a contract for just under $3,200 with Complete Pest Elimination, LLC, to spray for mosquitoes four times a month from June through September. By paying up front, the city receives a five percent discount.

In other action:

Sidewalk snow removal — For a brief period of time, council members discussed the issue of snow removal from sidewalks. Councilman Leigh Kluthe suggested seeing if clubs or ball teams would be willing to clear sidewalks of residents who are unable to do so. Looking ahead to next winter, he suggested clubs could use this as a moneymaker.

Mitigation plan — City Clerk Kristin Childers presented the council with a proposed hazard mitigation plan which needs to be sent to FEMA by February 17.