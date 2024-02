To date, almost $4,200 has been received in donations large and small. Recent donations were received from Robert Bauer, Todd Heithoff, Barbara Meyer, Terry & Michele Reicks, Linda Kerkman, Karl & Margaret Hensley, Circle 8 Farms – Neil & Doris Childers, Luke & Jessica Hinkle, Mary Jane Boes, Michael & Kristin Zegers and Deborah Warren.

Persons wishing to contribute to the fund drive may donate at the Bank of Elgin.