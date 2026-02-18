Eisenhauer chosen to coach at NCA All-Star game

Wolfpack girls basketball coach Randy Eisenhauer has once again gotten his team poised to make a postseason run towards Lincoln.

The team begins play at the subdistrict at Bloomfield. They take on Plainview Tuesday night (too late for press time).

When the Wolfpack’s season winds down, Coach Eisenhauer won’t yet be done with basketball.

His basketball season won’t come to an end til July 22, 2026 as it was announced last week that he has been chosen to serve as an assistant coach for the Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) Girls All-Star game.

The selection process is one whereby coaches are nominated by their peers.

Then the NCA Sports Advisory Committee reviews the nominations and makes their selections. Among the criteria the committee considers are coaching records, career statistics and longevity.

Eisenhauer said when he received notification that he would be on the bench for the all-star game, “I was on cloud nine.

“It’s an honor and something that I’m really proud of, but I don’t get there without all the teams that I’ve had which had a lot of talent.”

The Wolfpack basketball program has stood out as one of the best in northeast Nebraska for close to two decades.

“We’ve got a pretty good program going here.”

Since 2009, he said the Wolfpack have had only one losing record.

Also, there’s only been one season, he said, that the team hasn’t won more than 13 games.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career,” he said.

After coaching in the July game, it will be seven years before he can be considered again for the all-star game which brings together the best players from Class A down to Class D2.