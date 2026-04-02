EHS’s Buechter is Runner-up at speech meet

The Elgin Public Speech Team finished their season on a strong note Saturday. Four members competed in the State Speech Championships in Kearney.

Zoey Buechter brought home top honors on the day winning the D2 Runner-up medal in Serious Prose.

Senior Kyndal Busteed in her final career meet placed just one spot out of finals contention. She earned a Superior Rating for her performances.

Gemma Miller and Braedon Hinkle also earned Superior Ratings in Extemp and Humorous Prose.

“It was exciting to see Zoey bring home the runner-up medal. That’s a pretty impressive feat. We were especially proud of the kids for delivering some solid performances on Saturday. Kyndal Busteed turned in her best performance of the season and just missed finals. Both Gemma and Braedon were impressive as well. All four kids represented their school and community well. It’s been a fun season with these kids. We will miss our seniors next year. Kyndal and Kayton have been a joy to work with.”