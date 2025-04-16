Efforts improve at Snow Melt Invite Thursday

WEST POINT — There wasn’t any snow, but there was plenty of wind Thursday when the Wolfpack track team competed at the Snow Melt Invite.

Hosted by West Point High School, the event saw Wolfpack athletes turned in better performances in this, their second track meet in three days.

In the women’s team competition, Pender won with 118 points, Clarkson-Leigh was second with 102. The Wolfpack finished seventh out of 10 teams with 25 points. EPPJ’s best efforts were turned in by Evin Pelster who took third in the long jump; and Jarek Erickson in the discus with a third place finish.

Sophomore Gemma Miller and Kayton Zwingman led the Wolfpack. Miller finished second in the shot put while Zwingman took second in the 300 meter hurdles..

In the boys team race, West Point-Beemer easily won with 119 points, Howells-Dodge was second with 76. The Wolfpack finished 10th out of 11 teams with 19 points.

