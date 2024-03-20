Edith Helen Finkral, 93 of Neligh,Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at The Willows in Neligh.

Edith’s wishes were to be cremated and no services.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Edith Helen Bennett Finkral was born September 5th 1931 to Guy “Ted” Bennett and Alma Rohrer Bennett in Winnetoon, NE.

She attended grade school in Winnetoon and Madison then later her family moved to Newman Grove where she graduated from high school. She lovingly raised her children on a farm South of Battle Creek. She spent several years in Benkelman NE working as head dietary manager in the nursing home.

In her later years she moved to Elgin to be closer to family and worked at Dollar General until her retirement. She loved reading, quilting, sewing, and looking for treasures at any garage sale within driving distance.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was their biggest fan at sporting events. She spent her last few years at The Willows in Neligh where she enjoyed playing cards and Bingo with her friends. She passed peacefully in her sleep on March 6th, 2024.

She is survived by her sister Mary Roberg, and brother Rolley Bennett, daughter Debi & her husband Robert Tooker of Norfolk NE, and son Jerry Finkral and his wife Mary of Elgin NE, many grandchildren including Great and even Great Great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many close friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cheri Adams, sister Lois, and brothers, Arnie, Larry, Rollen, and Teddy.