EACF Scholarship Fund Drive is now underway

Contributions are now being accepted for the Elgin Area Community Foundation (EACF) Scholarship Drive.

Since its inception 15 years ago, the scholarship fund has awarded 176 students with more than $154,000 to continue their education.

Donations can be made to: Elgin Area Community Foundation, PO Box 345, Elgin, NE 68636-0345.

Matching funds will be given by the Col. Barney Oldfield and Vada Kinman Trust.

Members of the scholarship committee are Greg Wemhoff, Anne Parks, Lisa Schumacher, Vicki Miller, Dean Schrage and Dennis Morgan.