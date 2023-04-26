EACF scholarship annual campaign surpasses $4,000

The annual campaign to raise funds to be awarded as scholarships to graduating seniors has begun in Elgin.

Since the campaign began several weeks ago, $4,750 has been collected.

Persons making donations since the campaign began were Bruce & Joanne Anderson, Bank of Elgin, Robert & Mary Bauer, Mary Jane Boes, Marilyn Clark, Gary & Bonnie Dinslage, Lonnie Dinslage, Denis & Janette Henn, Hoefer Land & Cattle Company, Nancy Iverson, Kenny & Jeanine Jochum, Kinney, Inc., Karen Kinney in memory of Mike Kinney, Duane & Vicki Miller, Loren & Connie Nelson, Ed & Anne Parks, James Redding, Terry & Michele Reicks, Dale & Renee Schindler, Janie Score, Nancy Selting, Shirley Johns Estate, Dave & Joyce Sullivan, Town & Country Veterinary Clinic/Jeremy & Kim Young, Deborah Warren, and Nancy Wylie in memory of Craig & Dawn Keech.

Donations can be made at the Bank of Elgin or mailed to Elgin Area Community Foundation, PO Box 345, Elgin, NE 68636-0345.