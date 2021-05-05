Dunn, Wright lead EPPJ at Creighton Invite.

CREIGHTON — Wausa dominated the girls divis-ion while Laurel-Coleridge-Concord squeaked out a victory in the boys division at the Creighton Invite track meet held April 27.

The Wolfpack had their fair share of highlights over the course of the afternoon. Among them was senior Theanna Dunn who medaled in the 100 and 200 meter dash events as well as the 400 and 1600 relays. Freshman Elise Ruterbories also claimed four medals on the day (two relays, and the triple jump). Teammate Jamie Dozler medaled in the 100 meter hurdles, 100 meter dash and 400 relay.

For the Wolfpack boys, junior Colton Wright took second in both the triple jump and 200 meter dash and was part of the 400 and 1600 relay teams which medaled. For the full story turn to the latest edition of the Elgin Review.