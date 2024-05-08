Dr. Mark Adler to give ‘Charge’ to EPS seniors

Giving the ‘Charge to the Class,’ as part of graduation ceremonies at Elgin Public Schools on Saturday will be Dr. Mark Adler.

Dr. Mark Adler is currently in his first year serving as Chief Strategy and Development Officer with CRCC. Prior to joining the team at CRCC, Dr. Adler invested 11 years leading Ralston Public Schools as Superintendent. He has devoted more than 30 years to the success of Nebraska’s public schools, serving students and families in Petersburg, Elgin and Nebraska City before arriving in Ralston.

Mark graduated from Hastings High School in 1987 and served six years in the United States Army. Dr. Adler earned his Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha in 2008.

Dr. Adler was a first-generation college student as he earned degrees from Kearney State College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He was named Nebraska’s Superintendent of the Year in 2019.

Through the years, he has served many roles in education, including time as an industrial technology teacher, football coach, basketball coach, bus driver, high school principal, activities director, assistant superintendent for business and finally superintendent of schools.

Mark and Joni Adler have three children: Jade, 26, is a West Point graduate and Captain in the United States Army and a law student at Syracuse University, Reid is eternally 15 and Kamille, 19, is a student at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Dr. Adler has, and will continue to be an advocate and voice for all students, families, and staff at CRCC and across the Omaha area. Dr. Adler and the CRCC team are focused on cultivating an environment dedicated to providing high quality specialized care while nurturing a climate of hope for students and families.

Dr. Adler is committed to cultivating quality relationships and trust at all levels of CRCC and across the community. He continues to be a prominent voice elevating the importance of kindness each and every day. Since the death of their son Reid in 2016, Mark and Joni have spoken with more than 75,000 people about bullying, appropriate use of technology, leadership, grit, forgiveness, suicide, and spreading kindness and hope to everyone you meet.