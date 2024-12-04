Donation to help support those in need

Organizers of the annual Shop The North Pole (STNP) event made a check presentation last week, just in time for the Christmas season. Kathy Dinslage (left) and Kimberly Young (center) have once again donated the profits from STNP to benefit area families who need a little extra help, especially during the holidays. They presented a $2,450.00 check to Dean Schrage (right) of Dean’s Market. The money will be distributed to food shoppers at the store. This, in turn, will free up money for them to purchase gift items for friends and family — or perhaps pay a bill — that they may not otherwise be able to do. All of this is possible by the support of vendors, shoppers and donors at Shop The North Pole. This was their 6th year of giving back to the community.