Donald J. Friese, 88, of Petersburg, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Arbor Care Center, Fullerton, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with Fr. John Norman and Deacon John Starman officiating. Interment will be at the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Joseph Friese, the son of Alphonse and Agnes (Speiker) Friese was born on April 28, 1934. He attended school at St. John’s Catholic School and graduated in 1952. Don entered the United States Army at Ft. Knox. He was later honorably discharged.

On June 1, 1964, Don was united in marriage to Elizabeth Bode at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Raeville. The couple lived in Petersburg where Don owned and operated Andres Grocery Store. After retirement Don worked as a janitor at the middle school and part-time at the Knotty Pine.

Don was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Petersburg. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #334 and the Volunteer Fire Department in Petersburg. Don loved baseball, especially his Yankees. He also enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and entering in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. Don coached the Peewee baseball team in Petersburg. One of his favorite memories to share was when he was in the Army, and he beat out an all-star player for the 3rd base position. Don continued to play ball until he was 53 years old.

Don is survived by his two sons: Troy (Gina) Friese of Atkinson, NE; Timothy Friese of Columbus, NE; three grandchildren: Tyrell (Tennille) Friese of Petersburg; Lorna (Dalton) Osantowski of Genoa, NE; Kayla (Zach) Geffre of Atkinson, NE: eight great-grandchildren: Truett, Trytten, Tulsa, Zoey, Emma, Griffin, Lilly, and Ruby; brother Vern (Clary) Friese of Ralston, NE; sister Joanie (Mike) Doyle of Omaha, NE; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, daughter Angela, and brother Den Friese.