Elgin dog licenses are due by this Sunday, May 1st.

According to City Clerk Kristin Childers, owners of dogs within the city limits should bring an updated shots record from your veterinarian when you come to City Hall to renew your pet’s license. City Hall is open Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.