District #18 votes to add boys/girls cross county

On a rare Monday night meeting of the District #18 Board of Education, consideration was given to adding a new varsity sport for Wolfpack athletes to excel in. Pending approval by the Pope John School Board, this fall Wolfpack athletes will now have the opportunity to compete in cross country.

“It’s a good opportunity,” board member Todd Heithoff said, for athletes who choose not to compete in football or volleyball. The board approved it on a 6-0 vote.

Superintendent Mike Brockhaus said athletes can compete in nine meets during the regular season before attempting to qualify for state at the district meet.

The only expense, he said, would be a coach’s salary and entry fees. There would be no need to purchase uniforms, Principal Greg Wemhoff said, as they would wear Wolfpack track uniforms when they would compete.

For both boys and girls, cross country is held in the fall, culminating in October with the NSAA-sanctioned state championships held in Kearney. There are just four classes (A-D).

A recent survey of students who will be in junior high or high school next year showed 12 would be interested in the sport. Among the NVC schools with cross country programs are Neligh-Oakdale, CWC, Stuart, West Holt, Elkhorn Valley, North Central, Niobrara-Verdigre and Summerland.

Teaching positions

The board, having earlier this year accepted resignations from Rita Heithoff and Logan Douglas, moved quickly to fill the positions. For the complete story turn to this weeks ELgin Review.