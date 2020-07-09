District #18 School Board to meet Thursday night

A new era has begun for Elgin Public School.

On July 1, Michael Brockhaus took over as new superintendent of School District #18. Hired several months ago, he takes the place of Dan Polk who, in December 2019, announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year (June 30).

Brockhaus, who comes to EPS from Sidney, NE, will take part in his first meeting of the school Board on Thursday, July 9. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room of the high school.