District #18 School Board to hold regular meeting

The regular February meeting of the District #18 Board of Education will be held tonight, Feb. 9.

Scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the distance learning room at the high school, the school board is expected to take action on two personnel matters. They are:

1) Approve a new contract for Principal Greg Wemhoff

2) Approve art teacher Rita Heithoff’s early retirement application and resignation letter. In last week’s issue of The Elgin Review, Heithoff announced she would be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Also, the board is expected to act on the following items:

• Approve 2022-23 calendar.

Items listed for discussion only is an updated tentative board agenda schedule.

The meeting is open to the public.