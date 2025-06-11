District #18 school board meets tonight

The District #18 Board of Education will get an early start to conducting its monthly meeting Wednesday night (tonight).

Due to a board retreat to be held following the conclusion of the regular monthly meeting, the school board will convene in regular session at 6:30 p.m. in their meeting room at Elgin High School.

Among the many items on the ‘action’ agenda are:

• Approve the first reading of NASB recommended policies 502.01 Resident Students; 502.02 Non-Resident Students/Option Enrollment; 504.06 Student Dress Code and Grooming; 504.12 Cell Phones and Other Electronic Communication Devices; 506.01 Student Activity Eligibility; 506.10 Student Physicals for Athletics; 604.16 Behavioral Intervention and Classroom Management;604.16R1 NDE Standards for System of Supports; 604.17 Use of Artificial Intelligence in the School; 605.05 Religious-Based Exclusion from a School Program; 1005.03 Parental and Family Involvement in the Schools; 1005.13 Parental Access to Library Materials.

• Approve the second reading of Policy 413.06 Para to Teacher Program

• Approve the Safety Plan

• Approve the purchase of a new reading program

• Approve classroom cabinets bid

• Approve gym building doors bid

• Approve Technology Service Plan

• Set Meal Prices

Items to be discussed with no action planned are a preliminary review of the 2025/26 budget; and review teaching assignments for the new school year set to begin in August.

Following the conclusion of the regular meeting, the board will adjourn for supper, then return later for a board retreat.

