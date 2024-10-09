District #18 school board meeting

The District #18 Board of Education will hold their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 9 (tonight).

Scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., the school board will hold a public hearing for Internet and Computer Use Policy 606.06 to start the meeting.

Following the hearing there will be reports from board committees as well as Principal Greg Wemhoff and Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

Also, instructor Amy Selting will be giving a report regarding technology.

Action items on the agenda are:

• Approve the closure of the Reimbursement Fund #218031, a component of the General Fund, and transfer of these funds to the General Fund as operating expenses.

• Approve HVAC hardware and software

• Approve the Junior Class Trip

The meeting is open to the public.