District #18 school board meeting tonight

The District #18 Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday night, February 12 (tonight).

Scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Elgin High School, the board of education is expected to take action on a number of items.

Items listed on the tentative agenda for possible action are:

• Transfer of funds from the general operating fund to an interest-bearing account

• Offer teacher contracts for the 2025/2026 school year

• Approve a teaching contract for Brian McGill

• School calendar for 2025/2026

• Accept a bid for new windows to be installed in the fourth and fifth grade classrooms

• Adding MTSS and Esports positions on the extra duty salary schedule

• New carpet for a classroom

• First round approval of updated Policy 504.02R1 EPS Testing and Honor Awards

Prior to the start of the regular meeting, there will be a public hearing on the school’s Americanism program.

Also, the school board is expected to receive information from Superintendent Mike Brockhaus regarding K-12 Principal Greg Wemhoff’s evaluation.

The regular meeting is open to the public.