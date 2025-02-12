District #18 school board meeting tonight

The District #18 Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday night, February 12 (tonight).
Scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Elgin High School, the board of education is expected to take action on a number of items.
Items listed on the tentative agenda for possible action are:
• Transfer of funds from the general operating fund to an interest-bearing account
• Offer teacher contracts for the 2025/2026 school year
• Approve a teaching contract for Brian McGill
• School calendar for 2025/2026
• Accept a bid for new windows to be installed in the fourth and fifth grade classrooms
• Adding MTSS and Esports positions on the extra duty salary schedule
• New carpet for a classroom
• First round approval of updated Policy 504.02R1 EPS Testing and Honor Awards
Prior to the start of the regular meeting, there will be a public hearing on the school’s Americanism program.
Also, the school board is expected to receive information from Superintendent Mike Brockhaus regarding K-12 Principal Greg Wemhoff’s evaluation.
The regular meeting is open to the public.