District #18 school board, city council races on ballot

Voters across the country will be going to the polls to vote next Tuesday, November 5. Here in Elgin, election workers will be at the Elgin KC Hall to collect ballots on several local races.

Four candidates are seeking three spots on the District #18 Board of Education. They are incumbents Luke Hinkle, Steve Busteed, Eric Beckman and challenger Michael Braband.

In Elgin City Council Ward #1, there are no candidates on the ballot but two are doing write-in campaigns for the seat. They are Jeremy Young and Megan Beckman.

Seeking election in Ward #2 is incumbent Craig Niewohner.

Antelope County Election Commissioner Lisa Payne has authorized the publishing of sample ballots in The Elgin Review as well as other legal newspapers serving the county.