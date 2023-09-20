District #18 school board approves over $3.3 million tax asking for FY 23/24

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

Is it a public hearing if no members of the public attend?

Yes and that’s what happened last week when the District #18 Board of Education held two public hearings in regards to the 2023/24 school budget.

Two hearings were held where no comments were received from the public. Then, not long after the hearings were closed, the school board approved the school budget. The general fund tax request was for just over $3.167 million with a levy of 0.404302. The special building fund request was for $198,990 with a levy of 0.025401. The combined total tax asking approved on a 5-0 vote (board member Luke Hinkle was absent) was for $3,366,263 with a tax levy of 0.429703.

The two public hearings lasted a total of 12 minutes.

For other action taken by the board, see this week’s Elgin Review.