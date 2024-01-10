District #18 Meets Tonight

The District #18 Board of Education will hold their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 10 (tonight).

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. It will be held at the board meeting room in the high school building.

Early in the meeting the board will reorganize. Election of board offices (president, vice president, secretary and treasurer) will take place. Following that will be legal designations for bank, newspaper, bus inspector, official financial agent, non-discrimination officer and attorney.