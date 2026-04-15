District #18 expected to fill two teaching vacancies

The ‘action’ agenda is large this month for the District #18 Board of Education.

The school board will meet Wednesday evening. Starting at 6:30 p.m., there will be a meeting of the Americanism Committee.

The regular school board meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

Action items on the agenda are:

• As is the case every April, the board is expected to approve the graduation list for seniors.

Graduation day is less than one month away as it will be held on Saturday afternoon, May 9 in the school gymnasium.

• Teacher requisitions for the 2026/27 school year.

• Amend the 2025/26 school calendar.

• Adopt the Perry Policy Manual, Manual Service, updating service through the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB).

• Approve on first reading Perry Firm recommended policies: 1040 Community Relations; 3540 Business Operations; 5000 Series Table of Contents; 5209 Students – School library Materials and Parent Access; 5601 Students – Asthma/Anaphylaxis and Allergic Reaction Protocol; 7050 New Construction.

• Approve the purchase of a route bus.

• Approve the sell or trade of a route bus.

• Approve the replacement of security cameras.

• Approve the teaching contract of Vijendra Boken. According to Superintendent Mike Brockhaus, Boken will be taking the place of Brian McGill. He will be teaching Junior High Math and Algebra I and II. He last taught at UNK.

• Approve the teaching contract for Miranda Rockwood.

Rockwood will be teaching Kindergarten as Joyce Wemhoff is moving to fifth Grade since Melissa Buller is leaving the district. She is originally from Pierre, SD, went to college at UNL and has been teaching at an elementary school in Omaha for six years.

• Approve classified salaries for the 2026/27 school year. This item may require a closed session.