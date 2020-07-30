District #18 Board of Education Proceedings

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Special Meeting

EPS Gymnasium

July 20, 2020 7:30 PM

President Busteed called the Special July meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Also present was Supt. Mike Brockhaus.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Doug Jones motioned and Stan Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In action items, Lisa Welding motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve addition of cement work on bus barn from Schmitt Construction in the amount of $12,770. Voting aye were Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, Jones, and Welding, Ron Bode abstain. Motion carried.

Jones motioned, Bode second to approve gym roof repair estimate from A & M Contractors in the amount of $40,940. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Motion by Stan Heithoff, seconded by Todd Heithoff to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:41 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on August 11, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the EPS Gym at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: July 29, 2020

