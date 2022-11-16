District #18 annual audit received

For close to two hours, the District #18 Board of Education met last week with little to talk about on the agenda.

They took action on just one matter approving the 2021-22 audit, which had been completed recently.

Board President Lisa Welding said there was just one item auditors suggested the board consider doing – that being have at least one board member look over the invoices prior to the monthly meeting. If each board member took a turn, that would mean just twice each year they would perform the task.

Superintendent Mike Brockhaus said the current contract with the auditing firm has one more year on it, but hinted that it might be a good idea to look at extending the contract as a number of auditing firms are dropping school districts due to increased tasks being asked of them to do, coming from the state level.

The audit report was approved on a 6-0 vote.

The other item on the ‘action’ agenda was tabled, that being updating Policy 302.05 regarding the criteria for evaluating the superintendent.

Those two items didn’t take long. What took up the majority of Wednesday night’s meeting occurred in executive session. The board went into closed session at 7:15 p.m. to go over the superintendent’s evaluation and remained there for 59 minutes before exiting with no action being taken.

In other action:

Bleachers — Board member Ron Bode questioned why, with a large crowd attending the opening round of volleyball subdistricts at EPS, were not the bleachers on the stage utilized?

Brockhaus said the bleachers weren’t used because the school’s one-act play set was on the stage.

Bode noted, as did Welding, that the bleachers were purchased for overflow crowds. Bode said when he entered the building he was approached by three different persons about the bleachers before he stepped inside the gym.