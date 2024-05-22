Delores T. Welding, 80, of Elgin, NE passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, with Rev. John Norman and Father Patrick Nields officiating. Interment followed in the parish cemetery. Visitation was held Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated toward local rescue unit fundraisers.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

*****

Delores Theresa Welding, daughter of Theodor and Theresa (Reuss) Kallhoff was born July 21, 1943, at the family home in Elgin.

Delores attended St. Boniface School in Elgin through the eighth grade.

After finishing school, she lived on the family farm helping with chores and raising her siblings.

On January 20, 1962, Delores was united in marriage to Kenneth J. Welding at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Elgin. From this union Delores was blessed with five children.

The couple made their home in Elgin where they worked and raised their family. Delores worked at various jobs throughout her life including the Farmers grocery store, steakhouse, senior center, and Pronto.

After Ken’s retirement, the couple delivered the Omaha World Herald and Norfolk Daily News to the Elgin customers.

Delores was a lifetime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

She always showed unconditional love, acceptance, and selflessly gave to others.

She loved spending time and making long-lasting memories with her beautiful, large family.

Delores is survived by five children: Karla Welding-Stolley (Jim) of Lincoln, NE and children Lloyd Stolley, Roger Stolley and DeMaree Novak; Karen (Jim) Eatherton of Hermosa, SD and children Kylie Eatherton, James Eatherton, JoLyn Eatherton and Kaleb Eatherton; Mark (Kim) Welding of Valparaiso, NE and children Corey Winchel and Clint Lynch; Alan (Lisa) Welding of Elgin, and children Tanner Welding and Kelsey Welding; Gary (Carla) Welding of Omaha, NE and children Markie Bryce, Brittnie Bryce; Dylan Bryce and Hailie Welding; 15 great-grandchildren; six siblings: Mildred Fritz of Omaha, NE; Angela (Robert) Fritz of Tacoma, WA; Vincent (Sandy) Kallhoff of Elgin; Norman Kallhoff of O’Neill, NE; Marian Shabram of Neligh, NE; Marvin (Kathy) Kallhoff of Gainesville, TX; two sisters-in-law: Barb (John) Kiley of Neligh, NE; Joyce (Duane) Knievel of Neligh, NE; three brothers-in-law: Phillip (Shirley) Welding of Grand Island, NE; Robert (Ruth) Welding of Morrison, CO; Keith (Rojene) Welding of O’Neill, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth Welding; brothers: Delbert, Dareld, Melvin, Mil-ton, Raymond, Dennis and Theodore “Ted” Kallhoff; infant sister: Marlene Kallhoff; sister-in-law: Donna Longanecker; and an infant brother-in-law: Derald Welding.