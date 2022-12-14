Delbert V. Heithoff, 90

A Korean War veteran, he returned home to farm and ranch for 30 years.

Delbert V. Heithoff, 90, of Norfolk, NE, formerly of Elgin, NE, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2022, at his home in Norfolk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE with Fr. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Weihn officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin, NE with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #229 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.

Delbert Virgil Heithoff, son of Rudy and Theresa (Venteicher) Heithoff, was born on August 16, 1932, in Elgin. Delbert attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Elgin and graduated with the class of 1950.

After high school Delbert was inducted into the Army in February of 1953 and served in Korea and Okinawa on a Demolition Squad. He was later honorably discharged in January of 1955.

On June 24, 1957, Delbert was united in marriage to Myra Lucille Schrad at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE. From this union Delbert was blessed with six children. The couple purchased a farm near Elgin where Delbert farmed, ranched, and repaired gear heads for 30 years. Myra sadly passed away in a car accident in 1982.

Delbert married Avis Marie (Studnicka) Yosten on July 5, 1985, at St. Francis Church in Neligh, NE. From this union Delbert gained four stepchildren.

The couple built a home on the farm and enjoyed their retirement.

Del liked to travel with his wife Avis and spend time with his grandchildren.

Delbert is survived by his wife: Avis Heithoff of Norfolk; six children: Lorinda (Larry) Milburn of Albion, NE; Beverly (Ralph) Motier of St. Mary’s, GA; David (Karla) Heithoff of Columbus, NE; JoLynn Horner of Lincoln, NE; Brian (Lisa) Heithoff of Columbus, NE; Rick Heithoff of Lincoln, NE; stepchildren: Joseph Yosten of Lincoln, NE; Cynthia Baum of Lincoln, NE; Cathy (Rick) Thompson of Battle Creek, NE; and Jeffrey (Lisa) Yosten of Norfolk, NE; 26 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; one brother: Harold Heithoff of Elgin; as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Myra Heithoff; brother: Larry Heithoff; sisters: LuVerna Jochum and Delores Pelster; brothers-in-laws: Toby Jochum and Joe Pelster; sister-in-law: Vera Heithoff.