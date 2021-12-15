Defense key in win over Wausa girls Saturday

ELGIN — Leading by just six points at halftime, Elgin Public-Pope John raised their game to a higher level in the second half. The result was a 67 to 40 victory over winless Wausa in non-conference girls basketball action Saturday afternoon.

Sophomores Ashlynne Charf and Keyera Eisenhauer combined for 37 points in the victory, boosting the Wolfpack’s record to 4-0. Charf had a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds) and Eisenhauer connected on five treys and finished with 21 points to lead all scorers. For the full story turn to this week’s ediiton of the Elgin Review.