December 3, 2024 Proceedings, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

December 3rd, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator approved administrative plat.

Appointment to the Airport Authority Board member.

Approved Highway 20 Law Enforcement Agreement

ROW – Utility policy to update process and approve on individual basis.

Approved appointment of two (2) Extension Board Members.

Road Superintendent Report: approved four (4) underground permits, and approved four (4) oversize permits. Discussed various equipment and vehicle status.

Chairman authorized to contact roofers on old courthouse shingles.

Approved pay increase for VSO.

Met as BOE.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 11, 2024

ZNEZ