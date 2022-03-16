Debra J. Stoltz, 54

Debra Jo Stoltz, 54 of Mount Vernon, SD died Sunday, March 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family, following a battle with cancer.

Services celebrating Deb’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Elgin with Pastor Brian Loy officiating. The service will be streamed live on the Elgin United Methodist Church Facebook page. Burial will follow at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Debra Jo Stoltz, the daughter of Duane E. Johnson and Carolyn Jo Armstrong-Johnson was born February 1, 1968, at Tilden Community Hospital in Tilden, Nebraska, and died March 13, 2022, surrounded by family at her home in Mount Vernon, S.D. She graduated from Elgin Public Schools in 1986 and excelled in several sports earning state honors and state appearances in several sports and events. She went on to Northeast Community College earning an Associates of Agriculture-Veterinary Care in 1988, while also being a member of the NECC Volleyball team.

She was united in holy matrimony to Robert Lee Stoltz on June 18, 1988. The union was blessed with 3 children, Dani Jo (25), Tony Lee (22) and Jordan Zachary (17). Deb was first employed by Antelope Memorial Hospital, then went on to provide day care services, waitressing, and was a swine technician for Pillen Farms in Nebraska. After moving to Mitchell, she worked at a nursing home and finally a senior analyst for Guidehouse.

The family moved to Knoxville, Maryland, in 2007, where Deb loved to live at the base of the Appalachian Mountains, where she could spend time with family and explore the outdoors. After moving to South Dakota in 2009, the family planted their roots in Mount Vernon. Deb and her family really felt that this was their home and took great pride in making this community their own. Here the family fell in love with camping and spending time outdoors and doing activities with extended family and friends. Deb also enjoyed attending her kids sporting events and community activities and took an active role in the community by serving on the Mount Vernon Public Schools, School Board for nine years.

She took great pride and joy in her role as a school board member. Deb enjoyed camping, gardening, canning and anything else outdoors.

Deb had a deep faith and her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, family and friends. Debra Jo is survived by her husband, Bob, children, Dani, Tony and Jordan; mother, Carolyn Jo Johnson; one brother, Wally Johnson (Lori); brothers-in-law, Tom Stoltz (Patty), Jack Stoltz (Joanie) and Dave Stoltz (Laura), along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Deb was preceded in death by her father Duane E Johnson, her grandparents William Carroll and Katherine Armstrong, father and mother in-law Phil and Honey Stoltz and sister-in-law Kathy Berney.

