Laurie Zavodsky, 64 of Petersburg, NE passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024, at her home.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2024, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, NE with Deacon John Starman officiating. Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home

Laurie Ann Zavodsky was born on July 20, 1959, in Harlan, IA to her parents Joseph P. and Maryann E. (Tunink) Kloewer.