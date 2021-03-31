Dates announced for upcoming PJCC musical

In the midst of the roaring 20’s, Millie Dillmount (Trista Hemenway) moves from Salina, Kansas to the big city, where she is determined to become a modern woman, marry her wealthy boss (Carter Beckman) and make a life for herself.

Along with smooth talking Jimmy (Linus Borer) and her new roommate Miss Dorothy (Emma Mlnarik) she finds herself in over her head as she takes on her corrupt landlady, Mrs. Meers (Ally Selting) and New York City romance.

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will present their annual spring musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17 in the St. Boniface Auditorium. Show time will be 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students K-12 and may be purchased from any cast member or by calling the high school (843-5325). There are no reserved seats and tickets may also be purchased at the door.