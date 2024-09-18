Date set for public hearing for District #18 budget/tax levy for 2024/2025

The District #18 School Board have set the date for the public hearing on the proposed school budget and tax levy. The meeting will be held Wednesday, September 25, beginning at 8 a.m. in the board meeting room at Elgin Public Schools. The meeting is open to the public.

According to the legal notice which can be found on Page 11 of this newspaper, The school district is seeking a property tax request of $3,636,363 (general fund and special building fund), down from one year ago when the request was $3,366,263.

The proposed tax rate for 2024/25 is 0.416622, down from last year when it was 0.429703.

The school district’s valuation for 2024/25 rose 11 percent from last year when it was 783,392,234. The new valuation is $872,820,943.