Date set for ECC Steak Fry

A handful of Elgin Chamber of Commerce/Community Club members met last Wednesday for their regular June meeting.

A wrap-up discussion of Vetch Days events was held with the consensus that the majority of them were well-attended. Members will be looking into costs for different bounce house-type items and other mobile events with the idea that activities will be shifting to be held at the Elgin City Park, likely beginning in 2024.

Attention then shifted to upcoming events.

In August, the End-of-Summer Steak Fry will again be held at the Elgin City Park. This year’s steak fry will be on Friday, August 11. Plans are to serve a Rib Eye dinner which will be $30 (includes the usual sides, dessert and a complimentary drink ticket for adults).

The decision was made to open up the steak fry to those under 21 with that ticket being $25 and having no drink ticket. IDs will be required to receive an Over-21 wrist band for purchasing and consumer drinks from the bar.

The Elgin Car Show/Show and Shine will be held on Sunday, September 10 at the Elgin City Park. Also on that day will be the Treasures in the Park event featuring home-based and hand-crafted items for sale.

Remaining events for the year include Business Trick or Treating in October (Tuesday, October 31st), the Turkey Giveaway (signups at businesses will begin on Monday, November 6th) and Christmas in Elgin (kids events plus the Christmas parade downtown) with a tentative date of Wednesday, December 6th.

The next meeting for the Chamber/Community Club will be Monday evening, July 24 at the Elgin KC Hall.