Date announced for judging of Christmas lights

By
Lynell Morgan
-

The Elgin Community annual Christmas Lighting Contest will be judged on Sunday night, December 20.
As in past years, there will be four divisions: Business, residential, religious and rural. Rural homes will be included in the judging – just notify The Elgin Review and they will pass along the country residents’ names to the judges. The winners will be announced in the December 23 newspaper.
xxxxx