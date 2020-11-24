The Elgin Community annual Christmas Lighting Contest will be judged on Sunday night, December 20.
As in past years, there will be four divisions: Business, residential, religious and rural. Rural homes will be included in the judging – just notify The Elgin Review and they will pass along the country residents’ names to the judges. The winners will be announced in the December 23 newspaper.
Date announced for judging of Christmas lights
