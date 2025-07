It’s the right thing to do,

The American Red Cross has announced the date for the next bloodmobile coming to Elgin.

The bloodmobile will be in Elgin on Tuesday, August 12.

They will accept blood donors between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day.

All blood types are needed at this time of the year.

To make an appointment to give blood, to to redcrossblood.org.

Donating blood saves lives!