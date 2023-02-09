Dale Dwaine Uhrenholdt, 67

Funeral services for Dale Dwaine Uhrenholdt will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, with Rev. Norlyn Bartens officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin.

Since it was Dale’s favorite color, all in attendance are encouraged to wear red.

Dale’s family asks that people send donations in Dale’s honor to the League of Human Dignity, 1701 P St, Lincoln, NE 68508, an organization that was instrumental in ensuring Dale had more independence throughout his life.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Dale Dwaine Uhrenholdt was born to Ernest and Lillian Maxine (Nissen) Uhrenholdt on January 4, 1956, in Tilden, NE.

Shortly after birth he became seriously ill, leaving him deaf and with cerebral palsy. His family worked hard to help Dale thrive even with his disabilities. His mom, Maxine, especially, advocated for more opportunities for education and work to be available in Nebraska for those with disabilities like Dale’s.

Dale’s passion was for the farm. He learned to drive tractors, especially the green ones. He was active in 4-H as a teen, and even won Grand Champion Steer at the fair. He always wanted to go with his family to move tow lines and drive an 8-row combine, even to the end. He spent summers roaming the farm with his favorite cousin Chip.

As an adult, Dale enjoyed building birdhouses and lamps.

Dale lived and worked in Lincoln, NE until a fall forced him to move back to the farm with his parents. In his older years, Dale loved to ride his red 4-wheeler around and mow the lawn. He was very particular about his lawn and all his tools. If they came in red, he wanted it. He enjoyed watching cardinals out the window, in addition to watching all his nieces and nephews, and later his great-nieces and nephews play. He was known to love teasing those he saw regularly. He rarely forgot the face of a person he’d met before. His 4-wheeler and lawn mowing days were put to an end by tipping himself twice in a day, after which he enjoyed watching his niece, Rachel, chase her animals from the safety of a side-by-side. He was cared for at home by his mom until her passing in 2020, then was cared for by a team of caregivers, including Rachel, until his passing.

Dale is survived by his aunt: Shirley Nissen of Elgin; brothers: Richard (Donna) Uhrenholdt of Elgin; David (Sylvera) Holdt of Sarasota, FL; nephews: Heath Uhrenholdt of Elgin; Adam (Susie) Holdt of Pensacola, FL; Alex (William) Holdt of Sarasota, FL; nieces: Carissa (Jeremy) Thelander of Lincoln, NE; Rachel Uhrenholdt of Elgin; Sarah (Bryce) Somer of Sarasota, FL; Dana (Mario) Pesendorfer of Vienna, Austria; and 7 great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts; uncles, and parents: Ernest and Maxine.