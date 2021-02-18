CWC girls top EPPJ 55 to 31

BARTLETT — Chambers/Wheeler Central pulled away in the second quarter to claim a 55 to 31 victory Tuesday night (Feb. 9).

Senior Kirsten Krebs had six points, Keyera Eisenhauer and Skyler Meis each contributed two as the Wolfpack were down by just three points, 13 to 10 at the end of the first quarter.

Then, in the second period, EPPJ went cold, not scoring for over seven minutes as CWC built a double-digit lead. The Wolfpack’s only points came on a field goal by Taylynne Charf with 56 seconds left til halftime as CWC led 23 to 12.

The Wolfpack used treys by Eisenhauer and Brenna Martinsen to open the second half, cutting the lead to 26 to 18. CWC then outscored EPPJ 15 to 7 the rest of the quarter.

Then, in the fourth quarter, they put together a 10 to two run to lead 51 to 27 with 3:43 left in the game.

Krebs led EPPJ with nine points,