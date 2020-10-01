CV Cougars crush EPPJ 61 to 16

WOLBACH — The Cougars struck like lightning with big play after big play Friday night to snap EPPJ’s three-game winning streak on the gridiron.

Scoring 47 unanswered points in the first half, Central Valley went on to claim a 61 to 16 victory over the Wolfpack.

Suffering just their second loss of the season, the Wolfpack’s defense got lit up early as Central Valley jumped out to a 21 to 0 lead after the first quarter. The defense surrendered Cougars touchdown runs of 54, 70 and 60.

Then, in the second quarter, the Cougars scored four more touchdowns to make the score 47 to 0.

Wolfpack fans found something to cheer about in the second half as EPPJ found some success running the ball.

Taking the second half kickoff, EPPJ moved the ball 56 yards in eight plays to score. Sophomore Jack Wemhoff had a 14-yard run on the second play of the drive to move the ball into Cougar territory. The Wolfpack converted on fourth and two, Wemhoff gaining nine yards to the 22-yard line. A personal foul penalty was called on the Cougars, moving the ball to the 12-yard line. Quarterback Paiton Hoefer then connected with fullback Cale Kinney for five yards, setting up Wemhoff for a seven-yard touchdown run coming with 6:44 left in the third quarter. Catch the full details in the lastest Elgin Review.