Cross country team claims first-ever NVC championship

BUTTE — It’s one of the goals of any team competing in high school sports – to put some ‘hardware’ in the trophy case.

Elgin Public-Pope John’s cross country program did just that Thursday afternoon, competing in the Niobrara Valley Conference Cross Country Championships.

The Wolfpack girls team, consisting of senior Emma Kinney, junior Jovie Borer and sophomore Samantha Stuhr won the team championship, bringing home the championship plaque to be added to the trophy case.

Stuhr finished 10 with a time of 25:31.0 followed by Borer (8th place) with a time of 25:40.0. Kinney finished ninth with a time of 27:03.

In the boys competition, the Wolfpack’s lone competitor, freshman Matthew Kerkman, again showed why he has a promising future in the sport.

Kerkman finished 12th out of 23 competitors in the varsity race. He finished the rugged 5K course in a time of 20:38.

