Creighton holds off EPPJ 52 -44

ELGIN — The Wolfpack girls varsity team dropped their second home game in December as Creighton claimed a 52 to 44 victory on Monday night, Dec. 21.

The Lady Bulldogs, trailing by two to start the second half, outscored EPPJ 29 to 19 in the final two quarters to claim the victory.

Simply put, the shots just wouldn’t fall for the Wolfpack as they made just 27 percent of their field goal attempts (14/52). It didn’t get any better from behind the arc as they missed all 16 of their three-point shot attempts.

A bright spot for the Wolfpack was the continued strong play from freshman forward Ashlynne Charf. She led EPPJ with 19 points, making six of 12 two-point shots and converting on seven of 13 free throws. She was the only Wolfpack player to score in double figures in the game.

Creighton gained the upper hand behind the play of junior Maycee Zimmerer. Time and time again, when it appeared that the Wolfpack were ready to make a run, she got free inside to score. The Wolfpack never got closer than four points in the final eight minutes of the game.

The Lady Bulldogs made 20 of 42 field goal attempts (48 percent) and made 10 of 21 free throws. In the final minute of the fourth quarter, Creighton connected on six of 10 free throws.

The loss dropped the Wolfpack’s record to 5-2, snapping a five-game winning streak.